Murdered Ahoada DPO: We’re closing in on 2Baba and gang– Rivers CP Emeka

* Police Arrest 3 Suspected Black Axe Cultists In Rivers University Gate,Recover Guns, Ammunitions

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, has said the Command is making progress in capturing the remaining gang members who killed the DPO of Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim.

He assured that sooner than expected, the cult leader, Gift David Okpara, alias 2, and his gang would be in Police net.

“We have not relented in the pursuit of the members of the gang who killed one of my gallant officers, the DPO of Ahoada. We’ll get them soon as some the members are already in our Custody”.

The CP, during the weekly media briefing at the Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt on Friday also said operatives of the Nkpolu Division arrested three suspected armed robbers and kidnappers who attacked and wounded a Computer Engineering student of the Rivers State University.

He also announced that three suspected members of Black Axe confraternity were arrested at the entrance gate of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt by Nkpolu, Police Division last week.

Sources within the institution, said that there seems to be an intra cult fighting between suspected Black Axe members over an attempt by one faction to overthrow their number one man.

Sources familiar with the working of the cult group revealed that an axe which represents symbol ‘7’ is a major source of identification of the group.

CP Emeka explained that the Division received information from acting Chief Security Officer,CSO,of the institution that some young men in a vehicle attacked and wounded another young man inside the campus.

CP Emeka said the Police intercepted the suspects in a car at the institution’s main gate and when search was conducted, three sharp English axe and locally made pistol were recovered as investigation is ongoing.

Parading the suspects, the CP Emeka said three notorious armed robbers were arrested on 29th September,2023 along Rumukwushi tank flyover who burgled rice farm in the area.

CP Emeka stated that Police patrol team moved to the scene where two pump action guns, Hilux, Toyota Sienna, Bolt cutter, iron bar, walkie-talkie, green coluored military jacket, three bags of rice were recovered from them.

He said the suspects were later identified as the same armed robbery gang who burgled the same shop on 9th August 2023.

CP Emeka revealed that on wednesday 5th October 2023, the command received a call from concern citizens that a suspect stole a toyota camry parked around Eleme.

The Rivers Police Boss stated that a Police patrol team swung into action and recovered the vehicle at intel, Irebe nd arrested one suspect Anthony John .

Meanwhile operatives of Anti-cultism unit on rountine patrol at Rumukine along choba road intercepted a toyota sienna with two occupants, a male and female with two years old children.

Also, one Miss Peace Effiong was arrested while the acclaimed husband took to his heels.

He said Miss Effiong confessed to have been contacted by some persons in Lagos to procure new born babies in Port Harcourt with payment of over 2 million naira.

In a related development on Wednesday 11th October, 2023, a sack bag was discovered at Odiani bidge by men of Elelewon Police Division.

CP Emeka revealed that upon inspection, a pump action gun suspected to have been thrown away by criminal elements who cited the Police was recovered.

Also on Wednesday 11th October,2023, Police operatives attached to Special Area Rumudomaya intercepted one Promise Dimkpa, aged 20 and recovered a locally made pistol.

In the same vein,CP Emeka announced that on 12 October,2023 Police operatives from Olu-Obasanjo Division raided a criminal hideout at CFC junction area where suspected criminals took to their heels while one revolver pistol was recovered..