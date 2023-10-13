Incumbent President Weah now in Slight Lead

Incumbent President Weah now in Slight Lead

Friday, October 13, 2023 11:04 am


President George Weah voted at the Kendeja Elementary School at Rehab community, a stone’s throw from his official presidential residence

President George Weah voted at the Kendeja Elementary School at Rehab community, a stone’s throw from his official presidential residence in Monrovia

Abubakar Hashim/ Monrovia

In the 3rd batch of results released by NEC today Friday, incumbent President George Weah has taken a slight lead over opposition candidate, Joseph Boakai.

Weah polled 216,344, representing 44.56%, while Boakai polled 207,217, representing 42.64%.

The results emanated from 1,527 of 5,890 polling places, representing 25.93% of total votes.

This is a remarkable development for incumbent Weah’s camp that was initially lagging behind in early vote count.

