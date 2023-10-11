Orelope-Adefulire Affirms Commitment To Rights Of The Girl Child

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the rights, protection, education, and empowerment of the girl child in Nigeria.

The Presidential Aide gave this assurance in a statement released to commemorate the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child.

Being celebrated under the theme “Girls Can and Will Change the World,” in 2023, the International Day of the Girl Child serves as a global call to recognize and advocate for the protection and promotion of girls’ rights. It also aims to celebrate and support their leadership potential, ultimately empowering them to contribute to building a more equitable society.

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire underscored the importance of this day, stating that the future is bright when girls are empowered. “Let’s work together to break down barriers and create a world where every girl can thrive.”

In line with this commitment, she noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria has implemented a range of measures to actualize the rights, protection, education, and empowerment of the girl child.

“The government is determined to eliminate all forms of challenges that prevent the girl child from accessing quality education. This includes initiatives to address issues like early marriage, gender-based violence, and discrimination against girls.

“Today, we reaffirm our dedication to the rights of every girl in Nigeria. We are committed to ensuring their access to quality education, healthcare, and a safe environment that nurtures their aspirations,” Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire affirmed.

“The celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child serves as a reminder of the immense potential that lies within every girl and underscores the collective responsibility to remove the obstacles that hinder their progress,” Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire added.

She concluded with a call to action, saying, “Girls can and will change the world. Let’s support, educate, and empower them, for they are the future leaders who will bring positive change to Nigeria and the world.”

“On this day, we celebrate the achievements and aspirations of girls, while recommitting to the pursuit of a brighter, more equitable future where every girl can thrive. The government’s promise to protect and empower girls remains steadfast, and it echoes the universal belief that empowering girls is essential for building a better world.”