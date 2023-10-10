Experts commend FG on roadmap to sanitize mining sector 

Experts commend FG on roadmap to sanitize mining sector 

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 6:02 pm


Dele Alake

Dele Alake

Experts have commended the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development on its transformative plans to reposition and sanitize the mining sector towards achieving rapid economic development of the country.

Panelists on the Nigerian Television Authority programme, Good Morning Nigeria” recommended that the Ministry should have a positive outlook on previous roadmaps and policies that were enunciated in year 2012 and 2106 to transform the sector.

Speaking during the talk show programme, Prof. Charles Ofoegbu, former Chairman, National Think–Tank On Solid Minerals acknowledged the policies and programmes in the roadmap recently released by the Ministry.

Prof. Ofoegbu commended the proactive steps being initiated by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake to address illegal mining activities vis a vis the proposed security infrastructure that will tackle and nip it in the bud. As a way forward, he recommended that the Ministry should go a step further to strengthen its regulatory function, noting, this will sanitize the mining sector of the economy.

In his own comment, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, former Director-General of Mining Cadastre Office, stated that there had been roadmaps of 2012 and 2016 initiated by previous Ministers, ostensibly made to reform and advance the sector.

Continuing, Prof. Garba said the Minister of Solid Minerals can consider previous roadmaps for their gainful benefits to the sector. Some of the ideas and suggestions proferred by the former director general include initiating policies and laws to address specific challenges, security of mineral rights and permits, invest in exploration activities to generate vintage information for investors and replicating the gains and strengths of the Petroleum sector in the mining sector.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Aliko Dangote 21 mins ago

    Dangote Cement Denies Running Sales Promo
    Governor Dapo Abiodun launces educational foundation in memory of his ;late son 1 hour ago

    A father with Passion for Education: Dapo Abiodun’s example
    Gov Biodun Oyebanji at the  EKPAIR Workshop 2 hours ago

    Expect consequences for non-performance – Oyebanji tells MDAs at EKPAIR Workshop
    Yeni and Seun Kuti at the event. All photos by Elizabeth Fikayo Babalola 4 hours ago

    Why Nigerian artistes ‘blow’ on the international music scene – Seun Kuti  
    Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady 4 hours ago

    Let’s pay more attention to our mental wellbeing as well as others Oluremi Tinubu
    The Flag Foundation of Nigeria, FFN, has commended the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola for their recent admonitions on the correct Nigeria national flag. 5 hours ago

    FFN Commends Kalu, Fashola On National Flag
    5 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf distributes 387, 200 bags of rice and maize to poor households in Kano
    6 hours ago

    Swap African debt with climate change pains from the USA, India, UK and China -Jimoh Ibrhim