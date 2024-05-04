Nollywood actress Shan George defrauded of life savings, pleads for help

By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nollywood actress Shan George has been defrauded of her life savings worth N3.6 million in her bank account.

George raised the alarm on Friday 3 May after discovering that the said amount had been mysteriously withdrawn from her account by one Cecilia Chisgoziem Okoro into her Opay account.

The distraught actress, while pleading for assistance from her followers and notable media personalities, took to her Instagram page to share screenshots as evidence of the fraudulent activity.

In her initial post, Shan George expressed her distress, writing,

“I need help cos I’m dy!ng. This person has just cleared my account. Pls my pple, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m De@D Oga Jim Ovia.”

George also accompanied the post with a screenshot of the transaction details showing the depletion of her account balance.

In a subsequent video post, Shan George elaborated on the situation, lamenting her current financial predicament and expressing concern for her children’s welfare.

“I’m left koboless right now, wetin I go eat wit my children . @zenithbankplc @opay.ng please help me, my account at zenith has been wipped clean just now, paid into Opay. Pls help me reverse it. Opay customer’s name Cecilia Chisgoziem Okoro.Pls refund my money. ,” she captioned the video.