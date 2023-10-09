Solid minerals will promote climate change- Alake

Solid minerals will promote climate change- Alake

Monday, October 9, 2023 7:30 pm


Devpt. Dr Oladele Alake; 1st Right: Mr Dele Ayanleke, National President, Miners Association of Nigeria; 2nd Left: Mr Ime Ekrikpo, Director Investment Promotion Dept; & rep. From VUKA Group & Price Waterhouse Coopers

Devpt. Dr Oladele Alake; 1st Right: Mr Dele Ayanleke, National President, Miners Association of Nigeria; 2nd Left: Mr Ime Ekrikpo, Director Investment Promotion Dept; & rep. From

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake has reaffimed that the decision of the Federal government to diversify from hydrocarbon to making the minerals sector major contributor to Nigeria’s gross domestic product ( GDP) is our contribution to climate change.

Dr Alake dropped this hint when he received a delegation of the Miners Association of Nigeria, led by their National President, Mr Dele Ayanleke. The delegation comprised representatives of the VUKA group, co- organizer of the forthcoming Nigeria Mining Week and Price Waterhouse Coopers, foremost accounting firm.

While commending the Association for it’s suggestive recommendations and consistent role in organizing the Mining Week; Dr Alake stated that Nigeria has been operating mono- cultural economy for long noting that tha the shift to solid minerals is overdue.

He said: ” our vision is to make solid minerals our pride, a major contributor to Nigeria’s gross domestic product.
We will diversify from oil, to exploit it for survival of Nigeria. This is our own contribution to climate change”.

To this end,the Minister emphasized that the Ministry is committed to making requisite policies that will sanitize and rejig the regulatory framework and to make it more conducive for local and foreign investors to play”.

On the issue of incursion by the second tier of government into mining, Dr Alake stressed that the Federal Government, will engage the state government and local government with a view to resolving surrounding issues within the ambit of the law.

Speaking on securing the mining sector environment for maximum yield to the Federal government, the Minister revealed that high end technology will be deployed coupled with inter-agency taskforce to arrest the menace completely. He therefore, sought partnership with the Miners Association of Nigeria to strengthen capacity in this regard for the growth and repositioning of the sector.

In his earlier remarks, the National President of Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr Dele Ayanleke, in a vote of confidence, expressed absolute assurance that the seven point agenda unfolded by the Minister of Solid Minerals under the renewed hope agenda of this present administration will consolidate and enhance the sector for maximum contribution to national development.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Access Holdings, Art X Collective to Inspire Africa’s Emerging Talent With the Access Art X Prize 2023
    R-L, Drambi Vandi and Bolanle Raheem 3 hours ago

    ASP Drambi who killed a Lagos lawyer sentenced to death
    3 hours ago

    An Election Filled with Tension, Hype and Fun
    Fela Durotoye 2 3 hours ago

    Fela Durotoye among media aides newly appointed by Tinubu appoints
    Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja presents a complimentary plaque to Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a courtesy call to the governor at the Lagos House, Marina, on Monday, 09 October 2023 3 hours ago

    ‘Army’s Dedication Has Raised Citizens’ Confidence’ — Sanwo-Olu Tells Chief Of Army Staff
    5 hours ago

    Olukoyede not qualified to be EFCC boss- Alliance for Good Governance
    6 hours ago

    King Edmund Daukoru of Nembe marks 80th Birthday
    7 hours ago

    Kano: Governor Yusuf plans to empower 4, 840 youths, women