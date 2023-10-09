ASP Drambi who killed a Lagos lawyer sentenced to death

Akin Kuponiyi

A Lagos State High Court, sitting at Igbosere, on Monday, sentenced to death by hanging, the police officer, Drambi Vandi, for killing Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer.

The presiding judge, Ibironke Harrison, convicted Vandi of a one-count charge of murder preferred against him, having found him guilty of the offence, in her considered judgement.

“The court found the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead,” the judge declared.

The convict was found guilty of killing Mrs Raheem, an expectant mother, on Christmas Day in 2022 at the Ajah roundabout in Lagos.

The police officer was attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of Lagos state. He was suspended two days after the incident.

The state government had preferred a one count charge of murder of the lawyer against the defendant and subsequently arraigned him.

Since the court trial started in January, the deceased’s husband, sister, police armourer, pathologist and seven others have testified against the defendant.

The prosecution tendered 27 exhibits. Mr Vandi was the sole witness who testified in his own defence. In his testimony before the court, Vandi told the court that the bullet presented in court, which was said to have killed the deceased, did not come from the rifle he carried on the day of the incident.

He also claimed that he had never seen the bullet until it was tendered in court.

Mr vandi was arraigned on Jan. 16 2023 on one count charge of murder but he pleaded not guilty.

The court granted accelerated hearing on the case. The Lagos State Government alleged that the defendant shot Mrs Raheem in the chest on Dec. 25, 2022, at Ajah Roundabout, on Lekki- Expressway, Lagos State.

The crime contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The prosecution team led by the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos state Moyosore Onigbanjo, called a total of 11 witnesses including eight police officers.

The prosecution closed its case on February,25. On Feb. 28, the defendant through his counsel, Mr. Gbenro Gbadamosi, filed an application, praying the court to quash the charge against him.

On April 3, the court, however, dismissed the no-case submission.

Justice Harrison held that the prosecution established sufficient oral and documentary evidence linking the defendant to the alleged crime, which required explanation from him.

On May 31, the defendant gave evidence and closed his case. His counsel had told the court that the defendant was the sole defence witness.