Court orders reproduction warrant to be issued for Naira Marley to be produced in court

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos today Friday ordered that a reproduction warrant should be issued for Azeez Fashola a.k.a. Naira Marley standing trial before the court to be produced in court on the Next adjourned day.

The presiding Judge, Nicholas Oweibo issued the order sequel to the submission of counsel to the hi pop Artist, Barrister Olalekan Ojo SAN, when the case was mentioned and the defendant was not in court.

Olalekan Ojo SAN, informed the court, that Naira Marley was unavoidably absent having been taken into custody by the Police after he voluntarily surrendered himself to Police for interrogation in connection with the death of another hi pop Artists Ifeoluwa Aloba a.k.a. Mobadh, he then urged the court to issue reproduction warrant for the defendant to be produced in court next adjourned day.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC Prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, leading another Senior counsel, confirmed that indeed, the defendant is in Police custody, and effort had been made to make sure his attendance is secured during the next court sitting. She did not oppose the request made by Mr Olalekan Ojo SAN.

Consequently, Justice Oweibo, while adjourning till 30th of October,2023 for the continuation of trial ordered that a reproduction warrant should be issued for Naira Marley to be produced in court on the next adjourned day if he is still in Police custody.

Azeez Fashola a.k.a. Naira Marley is standing trial before the court on cybercrime-related offences.

In the charge filed before the court by the EFCC, it was alleged that Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst themselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than him in a bid to obtain gain and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

It was also alleged that Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud possessed, counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to oneyTimea Fedorne Tatar and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act