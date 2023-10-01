Nigeria at 63: Ganduje urges Nigerians to build hope on Tinubu-led administration

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has urged Nigerians to build hope on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as they celebrate the nation’s 63 Independence anniversary.

The former governor of Kano state assured of good governance under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

In a goodwill message, signed by his Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje called on the citizenry not to despair as measures already put in place by the APC-led administration would reposition the country to achieve growth and development.

The APC chairman called on Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious leanings to sustain the culture of peaceful coexistence to ensure the unity and cohesion of the country.

According to him: “On behalf of the entire members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to all Nigerians, both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion of the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary celebrations. I rejoice with you. I salute you all.

“Today is indeed an auspicious day as it marks an epoch in the life of our dear nation. Sixty-three years ago, on this very day, our beloved country was granted independence to chart its destiny and build a new nation!

“Without a doubt, you will agree with me that the journey has not been without obstacles. It has been characterized by opportunities, prospects and challenges including a three-year civil war which has brought out the resilient Nigerian spirit of perseverance, industry and abiding faith in the country.

“As a party, let me restate that the APC will remain true to its promises and pledges to the people. None of these promises I repeat, will escape our attention and none will be treated lightly.

“The present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready to live up to the renewed Hope manifesto of the APC- to reposition Nigeria towards sustainable growth, development and economic prosperity.

” Fortunately he has hit the ground running to fix the infrastructural and economic reversals of the previous years.

“Under this administration, Nigerians can rest assured that it will be fine again, that their worries will be made a thing of the past, that both the youth and age will be well secured.

“There will be sufficient jobs with decent wages, medicare, housing and other basic infrastructure that can guarantee the citizenry a better life.

“At this juncture, let me recognise and appreciate the immeasurable contributions, efforts, sacrifices and patriotism of our founding fathers, their vision, courage and perseverance laid the foundation for the emergence of this great and inspiring nation called Nigeria.”