Igbo youths endorse Uzodimma’s re-election, name Governor their Grand commander

The Youth Wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has endorsed the reelection of the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, insisting that the Governor has initiated so many developmental projects in Imo that he needs to be re-elected to consolidate on their gains.

The leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Youth Wing spoke on Wednesday at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Hall, Government House, Owerri when they paid a working visit to Governor Uzodimma after their week long tour of Imo State to assess the critical projects executed by the government of Sen. Uzodimma.

During the courtesy call, Governor Uzodimma urged the youths to avail him of an Action Plan on how to be relevant in the scheme of things, make themselves more robust and contribute more meaningfully to the society.

Led by Comrade Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, the youths said they were delighted to visit the Governor to “commend and encourage” him on his numerous developmental projects and to inform him that they were solidly behind his re-election so that he can “consolidate on his good works.”

Part of the encouragement by the youths, was the conferment of the honour of Grand Commander of Igbo Youth Worldwide on Governor Uzodimma.

The youths said they have assessed other leaders in the South East and were happy to zero their choice of Grand Commander to Governor Uzodimma due to his uncommon commitment to the course of the Igbo in general and the Igbo youths in particular.

They specifically singled out and commended the quality and durability of the Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Orlu and the Owerri-Mbaise-Obowo-Umuahia roads, and said the entire South East would have been opened up if the Governor completes the construction of the Orlu- Mgbe-Akokwa-Uga road during his second term in office.

Okpalaezeukwu informed the Governor that the youths were not happy about the state of insecurity in the South East and would want to be part of the efforts by the government to deal with the situation.

He said that the youth elements were highly needed to end the insecurity in the South East, particularly as most of those perpetrating the ills are youths.

The youths further appealed to Governor Uzodimma to extend their sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding some Igbo leaders worthy of appointment into key positions as Minister of Works and Chief of Naval Staff.

Okpalaezeukwu also pleaded with the Governor to use his good offices to remind Mr. President of the need to consider Igbo youths in his appointments, noting that they have a lot to contribute to his administration.

A delighted Governor Uzodimma thanked the youths for the honour done him as their Grand Commander, and for appreciating his humble achievements, the reason they have called for his re-election.

The Governor who agreed with the youths that insecurity is a challenge in the South East, told them that we can collectively manage the crisis.

He advised them to shun violence, restiveness, crime, among other ills, saying they are no longer fashionable in today’s world where strategic thinking and planning are the order of the day.

Governor Uzodimma who urged them to join him to thank President Tinubu for the ministerial and other appointments that benefitted the Igbo Nation in no small measures, reminded them that the President has assured him of the processes being worked on by government to manage the (in)security situation in the South East in particular and Nigeria in general.

“I am delighted and humbled by the honour done me. We need your help to help you. Get me an Action Plan on how to make our youths more robust and useful to our society.”

Governor Uzodimma reminded the youths of the forthcoming South East Security Summit in Owerri and encouraged them to be part of the exercise as there will be so much to take away from the exercise.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, among other key appointees of government witnessed the occasion.