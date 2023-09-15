Solid Minerals: FG will Cooperate with States 

Solid Minerals: FG will Cooperate with States 

Friday, September 15, 2023 9:15 am


Me Alake and the Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi A. Sule

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development will work with governors to harness mineral resources for maximum socio-economic development of the country.

The Hon. Minister of Solid Minerals Development , Mr Dele Alake gave this assurance when the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi A. Sule, paid him courtesy visit in his office at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking further, Mr Alake said that the Ministry is determined and committed to harness the nation’s mineral resources, emphasizing that Nasarawa state and other endowed states across the country will soon witness rapid development that will enhance the living standards of the citizenry under the renewed hope agenda of this administration.

He said ” Nasarawa State is very significant in terms of the development of mineral sector …and we are putting the mechanisms together, we are crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s to make sure that the nation derive maximum benefits from this God given gift of minerals that are in abundance in Nigeria”.

Continuing the Minister said: ”we are going to harness and utilize efficiently effectively and proficiently to ensure that Nigeria really expends the resources also judiciously from solid minerals. That is the next petroleum of Nigeria”

While acknowledging the importance and significance of Nasarawa State as sitting on the next petroleum of Nigeria; Mr Alake affirmed that it is imperative to cooperate and synergize and coordinate all the dynamics surrounding minerals exploration exploitation and judicious spending of the resources.

To this end, the Minister expressed gratitude to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State for the visit, stressing, it epitomizes the synergy that is expected between the Federal and State Governments to develop the critical solid mineral sector.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule said he was very pleased that Mr Dele Alake is the Minister of a Ministry that means more than anything to Nasarawa State.

Engr. Sule further enthused that he regarded Mr Alake’s appointment as a win win situation for the entire nation.

