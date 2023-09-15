Kano: CP Gumel douses tension as Tribunal sets to rule on guber polls

*NNPP supporters hold special prayers for victory

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Thursday, invited leaders of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), on a peace parley, to douse brewing tension, as indications emerge that the governorship election Tribunal will soon deliver its judgement.

Recall that the APC had gone to the Tribunal, challenging the Victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP, during the 2023 governorship election in the state.

However, thousands of NNPP supporters had performed special prayers across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state, on Thursday, seeking God’s intervention for victory at the Tribunal.

The prayer gathering raised concern among residents who did not have enough information on the gathering.

Taking steps to douse the brewing tension, CP Gumel quickly invited leaders of the two political parties in the state on a peace talk.

A Statement personally signed by CP Gumel on the highlights of the meeting held in his office indicated that the leaders of the two political parties have embraced peace and assured that they will accept the outcome of the tribunal ruling in good faith.

The Statement stated: “As a result of the information gap between the organizers of a Special Prayer Session organised by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) across the forty-four (44) Local Government Areas of the State scheduled to hold today, 14th September, 2023, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc had summoned the leadership of both the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to clear the areas of doubts.

“During the deliberations, the NNPP delegation which was led by the State Party Chairman, Hon. Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa stated that “it is true that the NNPP planned to hold a Special Prayer Sessions at all the exit LGAs of the State in view of the ongoing Election Tribunal Judgements that is sitting in Kano State.

“Unfortunately, it was misinterpreted by people who have no access to the right information, and this resulted in serious tension and apprehension with increased security problems among the populace including security officials in the State.”

The Statement added that: “The takeaways from the meeting are as follows: The NNPP leaders promised to control their followers in all locations where the Prayer Session is going to be held; NNPP leaders also made commitment to the Police that their members will never take to the streets in forms of processions or any form of gathering and stated that the prayer will be held at confined locations where obstructions of roads will be avoided.

“On the part of the APC, which was represented by the State Deputy Chairman of the Party, Hon. Shehu Maigari, made a commitment that their members will not in any way organize themselves at individual or group levels to portray that they are coming out in self-defence or defence of own properties.

“At the conclusion, all the leaders of the political parties heaped their confidence on the Police and other security agencies believing that they will protect the life and property of all citizens and no one is in doubt of their capacity.

“Finally, the Police Command is calling on the people of the State to stop spreading false/unverified information as the consequences are grave and will attract sanctions as provided by the law.”