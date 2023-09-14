Rivers Police increase bounty to N101m on Cult kingpin,Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has increased the bounty declared one Gift David Okpara, also known as 2Baba, wanted for the murder of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Bako Angbashim by N1m in addition to N100m declared by State government.

The Command wrote: “This is an opportunity for you to cash out legally, The Nigeria Police Force has declared one Gift David Opara aka (2baba) wanted for the below offenses, 101 million naira bounty has been placed on him by the Rivers State Gov and The NPF. Give us info and cash out from us.”

The slain SP Angbashim was in-charge of Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State before he was gruesomely murdered by Okpara and his gang last weekend during an operation.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara had promised a N100m reward for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the wanted criminal.

Also, taking to its official X (former Twitter) account on Wednesday to provide an update, the Rivers State Police Command disclosed that Okpara was wanted for conspiracy, cultism and murder of SP Bako Angbashim with a reward of N101m from both the state governor and the Police Command.

Our Correspondent reports that the announcement of the increase in the bounty is in addition to the release of the official photo of the wanted notorious Iceland Cult leader.