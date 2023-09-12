Unity Bank Donates N10 Million to Fiditi National Open University

As part of its corporate social responsibility and commitment to promoting the development of the education sector in Nigeria, Unity Bank Plc has donated N10 million to Fiditi National Open University in Oyo Sate, Southwest Nigeria.

Making the donation at the launch/ground breaking ceremony over the weekend, the MD/CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun said “As a core philosophy of our business, Unity Bank is committed to promoting education as a key driver of human capacity development”.

She said, “Education brings light, empowers a society to advance social change, while providing opportunity for individuals to grow and contribute to humanity.”

Mrs. Somefun, who joined other key dignitaries from the Fiditi community to lay a foundation for the university, said the Bank is “pleased to be a part of this historic moment, which will provide education to thousands of our people and open up Fiditi community even more to the outside world.”

Apart from the gesture, the Bank will deploy its financialproducts to enhance the operations of study centre especially through its financing packages, service channels and platforms in order for the school to optimize the centre.

The ground breaking event attended by dignitaries from all walks of life strongly reinforces Unity Bank’s commitment to supportingand promoting key pioneering efforts aimed at driving enduring impact in communities where it operates.