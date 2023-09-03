Breaking: Ike, Lucy, Prince, Seyi evicted from BBNaija All Stars

By Nehru Odeh

Ike, Lucy, Prince Nelson and Seyi have been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars reality show. They were evicted at the Live Eviction show on Sunday 3 August 2023.

The eviction of Ike and Lucy did not come as a surprise. While Ike was very controversial throughout his stay in the house, he was highly criticized for the role he played in the conspiracy by housemates which included Kiddwaya, Pere, Seyi and cross, to trigger Ilebaye so she could get her third strike and be disqualified.

Ike, who the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, described as the villian in the house, did the hatchet job by thrashing Ilebaye’s clothes in the toilet. This indeed earned him a strike..

Lucy, for her part, had already made up her mind to leave the house right from the outset. Her altercation with Kim Oprah no sooner had both of them entered the house, which made her wanted to make a voluntary exit from the house is still fresh in the minds of fans.

Prince Nelson, who was one of the special guests in the house, also had his stay in the house terminated.

Seyi’s eviction was just a matter of time, as he had twice escaped eviction in controversial circumstance, after a three-man jury decided to save him, even though he had the lease number of votes. So his eviction did not come as a surprise.