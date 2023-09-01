ASHA  Cluster appeals to Tinubu to sign sexual harassment in tertiary institution bill into law

* Kano govt. denies grabbing land at Rijiyar Zaki motor park

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy (ASHA) Cluster, has sent a passionate appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent into law the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institution (prohibition) bill into law, to help put an end to several cases of sexual harassment of under-graduates in tertiary institutions by lecturers.

ASHA Cluster, a consortium. of different Civil Society Organizations (NGOs), which include: Centre for Awareness on Justice and Accountability (CAJA), Youth Alive Foundation (YAF), Gender Mobile Initiative, Village Debbo Care Initiative (VDCare), Sefjamil Media and Development (SMD), Joint Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD), Gombe State Chapter, Women`s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP) and Connected Development—Akwa Ibom State (CODE), working with other partners to address the prevalence of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, made the appeal in Kano during a press conference held at Tahir Guest Palace, on Friday.

The spokesman of ASHA Cluster, Comrade Kabiru Dakata expressed sadness that the issue related to sexual harassment in Nigerian tertiary institutions presents a different and grim picture, compared to other incidents across the globe.

He described as disturbing, cases of sexual harassments being recorded in Nigeria’s citadels of higher learning, an environment believed to be a molding and filtering ground for building virile leaders and intellectuals that will mount the stage of leadership tomorrow.

He recalled that: “In April 2018, Professor Richard Akindele of the Department of Accounting Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was accused to have sexually harassed a female student named Monica Osagie (Alexandra, 2018; Lawal, 2018). Their recorded exchanges where the said lecturer was verbally harassing the female student was disclosed to the media and that became a matter of nation-wide discuss.

“Recently, the students of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, protested against persistent sexual harassment by the Dean of the faculty, Prof Cyril Ndifon.”

Dakata, however, expressed satisfaction that the 9th National Assembly passed the Anti-Sexual Harassment bill, which seeks to promote and protect ethical standards in tertiary institutions.

The bill also seeks to prevent and protect students against sexual harassment by educators in tertiary institutions, and has been transmitted to Mr. President for his assent.

Dakata further appealed to President Tinubu to assent the bill, “Mr. President Sir, while we acknowledge the commitment of your administration to increase access to and quality of education at all levels, it is important to pay attention to safe environment for learning where students will be protected against any form of harassment.

“This cluster has meticulously studied the content of the above bill and based on our experience in working with the survivors of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, we are confident that the bill, if assented to, will provide a uniform law that will address the rampant cases of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“In view of the above, we are appealing to your good office, to assent to this bill that will serve as a shield between the innocent female students and bad eggs among lecturers and other staff who hide under this noble profession, to commit this heinous crime of Sexual Harassment.”

Kano state government has denied grabbing and re-allocating land at Rijiyae Zaki motor park, describing the rumor as false and fake news.

A Statement by Govenor Abba Kabir Yusuf Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa said, “we wish to debunk the rumours and dissuade the general public that the issues is baseless and untrue.”

The Statsmement added the mischief makers are trying to bring the state government into an unnecessary argument to distract its attention from the laudable achievements recorded so far.

“The true of the matter is that a commercial area curved about two decades ago around Rijiyar Zaki/Dorayi Babba and allocated to individuals was reported to have created nuisance in the area resulting to increase in criminal activities.

“The developers of the area who are majorly private individuals requested for change of purpose from commercial to residential plots to fastrack the development of the land which is located within the vicinity of residential areas bordering Dorayi Babba and Rijiyar Zaki along Gwarzo road within Kano metropolis.

“The commercial area seeking the conversion which is not yet granted by Kano state government does not include the Rijiyar Zaki motor park. The government will make available all information regarding its decision on the request filed by the owners of the property for change of purpose of the said area.

“Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) has been directed to look into the possibility or otherwise in accordance with law that established the agency.

“We therefore call on the public to disregard any information related to the allocation of any public land to any individual or group as the government is determined to protect public places in the best interest of its citizens and residents of the state,” the Statement stated.