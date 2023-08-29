Sanwo-Olu Appoints Agbaje-Okunade as Executive Secretary, Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 2:34 pm


Mrs. Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade as the Executive Secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA).

Agbaje-Okunade’s appointment, which takes immediate effect from today, 29th August, 2023, was conveyed to her via a letter of appointment signed on behalf of the Governor by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office (PSO), Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyegbola.

The Governor, in the letter, urged Agbaje-Okunade to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of her duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in her.

Agbaje-Okunade earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from University of Westminster, a postgraduate degree in International Relations and Democratic Politics, and professional certificate in Government from Harvard Extension School. She has other professional certifications in Scholarly Research from Transcontinental University, Circular Economy and Sustainability Strategies from the University of Cambridge, and Policy and Strategic Studies from NIPPS, among other prestigious institutions.

Agbaje-Okunade was the immediate past Senior Special Assistant for Development Partnerships and Economic Planning to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

