President Tinubu congratulates President-Elect of Chad, Mahamat Deby, on election victory

Sunday, May 12, 2024 5:40 pm


President-Elect of Chad, Mahamat Deby,

President Bola Tinubu today extended his warm congratulations to the President-Elect of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Déby, on his election victory.

President Tinubu affirms that the successful conduct of elections in the nation underlines the commitment of the government and the people of Chad to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.

The President assures President-elect Déby that Nigeria will continue to work closely with the Republic of Chad, as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The President also calls for sustained, friendly cooperation between both nations, while wishing the President-Elect success as he undertakes this noble service to the people of Chad.

 

 

