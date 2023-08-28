Why President Tinubu pruned number of officials travelling to UN

Why President Tinubu pruned number of officials travelling to UN

Monday, August 28, 2023 3:22 pm


United Nations Headquarters, New York

As part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials seeking to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly without proof of direct participation in UNGA’s official schedule of activities.

To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

By this directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event. Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

The President wishes to affirm that, henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Youth corps members not competent to be ministers in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Nigerians should insist on transacting business with Chinese people in Naira
    7 hours ago

    Does Killing Nigerien babies bring glory to our name?
    8 hours ago

    I haven’t broken law over my NYSC status as serving minister – Musawa
    16 hours ago

    Superstition and Personal Development
    17 hours ago

    Breaking: TolaniBaj, Frodd evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show
    18 hours ago

    Poverty eradication and investment promotion for wealth creation depend on justice reform- Tinubu at NBA conference
    22 hours ago

    How we are expanding access to digital payments- Tukur, Mastercard VP