Petrol Subsidy Removal: Nasarawa State Government Acknowledges Receipt of Palliatives

Friday, August 11, 2023 10:14 pm


Governor Abdullahi Sule: stops salary of striking Nasarawa workers

Governor Abdullahi Sule

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

To cushion the effects of subsidy removal, the Federal government has taken some step to ameliorate the pain felt by the people. In Nasarawa State, the package from the Federal government has already arrived. The State governor, Sule Abdullahi, an engineer made this known on Friday during a visit to the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe in Lafia.

Governor Sule note that the people of the State had been eagerly waiting for the aid promised by President Bola Tinubu to soften the hardship occasioned the removal of subsidy on petrol. He promised to ensure the judicial distribution of the palliatives. This he said will begin once the commissioners-designate have been sworn in next week.

The governor said his purpose was to check on the Speaker, whom he learnt was medically indisposed. “Good health, peace, unity and ease of life is what everybody wants. I am happy to see that you have improved in health. We thank God,” praying for togetherness and good health.

He also called for support for the Minister-designate from the State, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim to enable succeed in any task that the President Tinubu may assign her. Plans, Governor Sule said, are in progress to replace the Commissioner-nominee from Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, Haruna Isa who could not attend the confirmation hearing at the State House of Assembly.

Responding, Speaker Baralabe thanked the governor for the visit, assuring him of a cordial relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government in the State. He said the House will assist the governor to make governance easier an foster rounded growth and development in the State: “I want to assure you that Honourable Members are with you. We will continue to support you to succeed and for the betterment of our people.

