Obasanjo reveals the only Christian leader in Nigeria that will make heaven

By Nehru Odeh

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has opened up on who among the Christian leaders in Nigeria he thinks will go to heaven.

According to Obasanjo, the only Christian leader in Nigeria he is sure that will make heaven is the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria Dr Sunday Mbang, CON.

Obasanjo made this statement at the funeral service of the late Prelate which is at the moment ongoing in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Obasanjo was the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

Obasanjo said the late Prelate was not only forthright but he was not a man of emotions. And that shortly after his release from prison and pressure was on him to become the President of Nigeria, one of the prominent Nigerians he consulted across the country was the late Prelate Emeritus Mbang and he gained enormously from his advice.

Obasanjo said the late Prelate Emeritus was a man he always sought his advice because of his forthrightness. He added that when Governor Emmanuel Udom was at the helm of affairs in Akwa Ibom State and he wanted to seek Mbang’s opinion on any burning issue, he would visit Akwa Ibom State under the pretext of wanting to see the governor but the person he was going to see was the late Prelate Emeritus.

Mbang, who was once President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the first black President of the World Methodist Council, died in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday May 16, 2023. He was aged 86.