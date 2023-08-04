Ministers: Tinubu withdraws Shetty’s Nomination, Submits Keyamo’s Name

When President Bola Tinubu submitted the first and second lists of his ministerial nominees, people were worried that Festus Keyamo’s name did not surface.

Now, they can heave a sigh of relief as Tinubu has submitted his name. He was spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo.

Also, PresidentTinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Dr Mariam Shetty, a nominee from Kano State and replaced her name with Mariya Mahmoud.

Twice, Tinubu submitted lists of nominees to the National Assembly, the first had 28 names, the second, 19, making 47 in all