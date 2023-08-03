Pete Edochie releases another bombshell on son Yul

By Nehru Odeh

Nollywood legend Pete Edochie has released another bombshell on his son Yul over his controversial marriage to his second wife Judy.

In an interview with Chude Jideowo, the veteran actor said his son is the architect of his misfortune. He passed his message across with a proverb, Linda Ikeji’s Blog reported.

Edochie said in that Interview: “He who fetches ant infested firewood, should be ready to host the lizards for a feast.”

Recall that after the marriage between Yul and Judy blew open, Yul has been faced with a number of issues and has been receiving a backlash from the public.

The actor is currently enmeshed in a divorce saga with his estranged wife May. May has filed a lawsuit seeking N1000m as damages from Yul and his second wife Judy whom she accused of adultery. She also filed a restraining order, barring Yul from accessing their former matrimonial home.

This is not the first time Edochie has unequivocally condemned Yul’s marriage to Judy. He was once quoted as saying in an interview that he only recognized Yul’s first wife as the only authentic wife of his son.

He also said he wasn’t shocked that Yul had a son without his knowledge because right from when he was a child, he never listened to him

“I want the whole world and Nigerians to understand that as an Igbo man, I never support my son’s actions and as a statesman, I only recognized his first wife as the only authenticated wife of my son, the rest is banished from entering my household.