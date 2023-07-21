Kano: Police comb criminal hideouts, arrest 92 suspects

Kano Police, Kano criminal hideouts, 92 suspects,

*Recovers dangerous weapons

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Thursday, led a squad of battle-ready police men to the Dala Hills and other criminal hideouts within the metropolis.

The dens of notorious criminals and dangerous hoodlums were consistently combed in two weeks, during which over 92 suspects were arrested.

Most of them criminals and hoodlums were arrested, while those who are currently on the run were advised to submit themselves to the police or leave the state.

The Command is also inviting known trouble-makers within the state for dialogue, including blacksmiths who are suspected to be making local weapons for hoodlums.

“On the overall, members of the public should note that in our continued drive for always matching our words with actions, the Command had embarked on several other intelligence-led operations to prevent further breach of the peace or breakdown of law and order across the state,” CP Gumel said.

According to him: “Within this period of two weeks (6th July 2023 to 20th July 2023), a total of 92 suspects were arrested with recovery from them some dangerous weapons, Illicit Drugs, Motor Vehicles, Tricycles, Motorcycles, and other exhibits.

“Police arrested 18 armed robbery suspects, six suspected kidnappers, four suspected drug dealers, six suspected thieves; two motor vehicles thieves, three tricycle thieves, One motorcycle thief, 49 suspected thugs (Yan Daba), three suspected fraudsters.

“Police recovered one Baretta Pistol; One Anti-Riot Gunner recovered from Madobi and seven locally made guns; two motor vehicles; two tricycles and a Motorcycle; four Cattle; 368 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp; 167 suspected Diazepam drug; 275 suspected Exol Tablets; 933 sharp Knives and 15 other sharp Irons; 11 ATM Cards.”

Addressing journalists at Dala Hills after the raid, the Kano Police boss said: “I welcome you to the landscape of the famous Dala Hills (Dutsen Dala) in Kano City to update you on the successes recorded as well as the activities of the Police Command going forward in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in all parts of the state.

“You will all recall that during our last Press Conference of 6th July, 2023, invitation was sent to the first batch of 16 individuals considered as those behind the escalation of thuggery activities by engaging in violent crimes cutting across some rival youths groups otherwise called (FADAN YAN DABA).

“Today, 20th July 2023 is exactly two weeks after such pronouncement. On this note, I wish to inform the good people of the State that the engagements are yielding positive results. So far, a total of eight out of the 16 of those invited have already reported. By this uncommon gesture, their names are currently in police repentant register.

“This implies that henceforth they are not to be arrested by police of this command or stigmatized by members of the community as they have all agreed to keep assisting the Police in fishing out those who are yet to take this kind of bold decision.

“It is interesting to know that so far, a total of 24 foot soldiers loyal to the different groups have equally surrendered themselves including their weapons.

“They also undertook to stop engaging in substance/drug abuse and are now ready to work with the Police in order to promote peace, security, safety and development of the State.

“This means that the remaining eight people whose names were mentioned are yet to voluntarily submit themselves to the Police. Therefore, we are seeing them as daring us.

“In our part, we are going to deploy all the available assets towards dislodging them from their locations and will be made to face the wrath of the law in the shortest possible time.”

He gave their names as follows: Abba Burakita Unguwar Dorayi; Cile Maidoki Unguwar Tudun Fulani; Uzaifa Unguwar Yola; Hantar Daba Kwanar Disov; Bahago of Makabarta Kuka Bulukiya; Sharu Gambo Unguwar Sharifai; Ma’aruf Goma Unguwar Hanga; Zubairu Mai Dala Unguwar Yelwa.

CP Gumel further stated that: “Going forward again we are please calling on you to use all the available means to inform the following set of the second batch of the people we want to have dialogue with to also report themselves, if not, within the next two weeks, anyone that refuse to be with us, he will henceforth be counted against us and will be arrested wherever we come across him.”

He identified them as: Bahago Tamasi Gyaranya; Bello Maro Yakasai; Dan Jibirilla Yakasai; Maraja Gabari; Sha’aban Tanga Yakasai; Dan Aiye DanAgundi; Sharu Ata Hanga; Bala Laba; Dan Bashir Zage; Dan Nura Sheshe; Halifa Kado Galadanchi; Dogan Manfol Yakasai; Dinfama Ziri; Sarki Dankima Rijiyar Lemo.

CP Gumel said, “the Police Command is calling on collaborative efforts’ engagements by all stakeholders especially our non-state actors; the Vigilante, Traditional Hunters and Special Constabulary Personnel to keep coming together in ensuring that these elements of insecurity are hunted and arrested anywhere they are found.

“On this note, it’s sufficient to inform the public that the successes recorded relently is as a result of the engagements that led to the identification of these repentant thugs who subsequently accepted the peace deal.

“We are now here at the Historical Pyramid widely referred as the ancient Dala Hills (Dutsen Dala) which symbolizes economic hub of the city but unfortunately earlier been hijacked by thugs and turned the place as their hideout and place of rendezvous especially for illicit dealings in drugs and totally a no go area for non-members. Our being here on top of the Hills today is to change the narrative.

“You’re all eye witnesses today as you can see that the place is free and safe for what it used to be during the initial peace regime. All these achievements to say the least is as a result of commitment of our officers and in the overall the problem solving and Community Policing dimensions employed by the State Police Command.

“Moreover, members of the public should note that in our collective efforts towards maintaining peace and security, especially the menace of thuggery (Daba), a total of forty-nine (49) suspected thugs (Yan Daba) have so far been arrested at Mandawari, Bachirawa, Farm Center, Hotoro, Dorayi Babba and Dala Hills.

“Our search light has also been extended towards Dala Grave Yard and Chiranchi General Area where it is becoming a den of the infamous unrepentant ones.

“Equally, the Police Command is going to start arresting the fabricators of these life-threatening weapons who are mainly artisans popularly known as the Black Smiths who are on daily basis keep arming the thugs (Yan Daba).

“It is on this development that following identified Black Smiths are invited to the Police Command for dialogue. Otherwise, they will be treated by the police as common criminals.

“They are as follows: Bala Isra’ila of Santar Bulo of Bichi LGA; Auta Makeri of Kwandarma of Minjibir LGA; Sarkin Kira of Adakawa Quarters of Dala LGA; Dayyabu Gawuna of Gawuna Quarters of Nassarawa LGA.

“While expressing my satisfaction with the concerted efforts, dedication and professionalism of my Police personnel, I must appreciate the good people of the State for their continued support, understanding and cooperation in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

“In furtherance, I wish to announce that all Police Officers under my Command are charged to redouble efforts in crime fighting as the reward for good work is more work.

“In case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted through phone numbers; 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms;Facebook: Kano State Police CommandTwitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)Instagram: Kano State Police Command.”

(Pix shows some of the criminals/hoodlums and weapons recovered from them)