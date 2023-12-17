Kano: Police nab notorious gangster, 7 others 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Police in Kano have nabbed a notorious gangster, Ibrahim Rabiu A.K.A Janere (27) and seven of his gang members believed to have been terrorizing Katsina Road and its environs.

Janere was picked by the police following intelligent reports by good citizens.

A Statement by the Kano state Police Command spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, indicated that Janere leads scores of notorious criminals who extort and molest people along Katsina Road and Kurna Quarters.

Police described Janere as a terror leading a gang of over 200 youths.

He allegedly coordinated criminal activities on November 9, 2023 when they staged a road block along Kano—Katsina road and some areas around Kurna Quarters.

They extorted money from several innocent individuals, motorist and also rob and vandalize people’s property.

According to some victims’ accounts, his gang members engaged in demanding N1000 from each victim being trapped and seeking passage

Janare’s action caused much hardship and apprehension among the members of the public.Janare’s arrest was by a dedicated team from Anti-Daba Operatives led by SP Hussaini Gimba during an intelligence-led operation.

He was arrested alongside seven of his gang members named: Aminu Adamu, A.K.A Danye (19) of Bachirawa Quarters; Halifa Bashir A.K.A Dan Halifa (20) of Kwanar Ungogo Quarters; Jamilu Mas’udu A.K.A Mai Niger (21) of Kwanar Ungogo Quarters; Abubakar Surajo A.K.A Haifa (24) of Bachirawa Quarters; Ahmad Surajo A.K.A Dandolo (22) of Bachirawa Quarters; Muftahu Surajo (20) of Bacchirawa Quarters; Ibrahim Surajo, A.K.A Abba (18) of Bachirawa Quarters, Kano.

Kiyawa further stated that: “During the operation, the following exhibits were recovered: two unregistered motorcycles, three Papalow Swords, four cutlasses, five parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 135 pieces of exol tablets, 10 sachets of diazepam tablets, 150 pieces of rubber solution, 27 potwin injection.

The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police assured the public that the Command will remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all residents in Kano State.

He said police will not relent their efforts to apprehend and bring to justice those who seek to disrupt the peace and peaceful coexistence being enjoyed in the state.

CP Gumel thanked the good people of the state for their prayers, support and cooperation.

The police boss further reiterated the Command’s commitment to keep apprehending and bringing to justice more of those who want to disrupt the peace and peaceful coexistence being enjoyed in the State.

He said more significant milestone has been achieved by the Kano state police Command towards arresting more notorious criminals.

The Commissioner of Police while appreciating the confidence and friendship gesture extended by the good people of the State to the Police Command, also thanked everyone for the prayers, understanding, continuous support, encouragement and cooperation.

CP Gumel further urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through any of the following emergency contact numbers:- *08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926,* or login to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms:

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command

Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.