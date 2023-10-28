CP Gumel decorates 105 newly promoted officers in Kano

CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel ,105 newly promoted officers, Kano Police,

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has decorated 105 newly promoted police officers in the Command, with a charge to them not to be reluctant, but redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties.

The 105 promoted officers in Kano are part of the beneficiaries of the promotion released by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on October 12, 2023.

Two among them were of the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) who were decorated with the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

Among them were also two Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) ranks, decorated with the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

Others include 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs) decorated with the new rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSPs) and 88 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), decorated with the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

Names of some of the officers decorated with new ranks include: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Isa Garba from State CID; ACP Abdullahi Sani, Area Commander, Bichi Area Command; ACP Musa Umar in charge of Homicide Unit and ACP Mustapha Ismail Atta in charge of Cyber Crime Unit of the State CID.

Those promoted from the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) are: Shuaibu Mohammed, Saidu Inusa, Musa Samaila, Ibrahim Tijani, Abubakar Mu’azu, Shehu Umar Ruwan Dorawa, Saminu A. Daura, Adamu Jaafar, Babagana Shettima, Inuwa Surajo Ringim, Adamu M. Kuda, Samson Chukwuekele Ufuonye and Abdulkadir Haruna,

In addition, 88 other Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) were decorated with the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

In his remarks, CP Gumel, stated that, “I welcome everyone to this very important event. What we are witnessing today, is the decoration of officers from the lower rank to higher rank.

“These Officers must have displayed commitment, professionalism and above all clean records. I want to congratulate the promotees, their families, and invited guests including members of the press as the Command is blessed with the promotion of a total of one hundred and five (105) Officers. I want to use this opportunity to thank the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the promotees themselves because without commitment, struggle, as well as keeping clean records this promotion would not have come.

“Furthermore, the promotees and other Officers here should know that promotion is from God and is a result of hard work, commitment, dedication, etc. Promotion comes with a higher task, therefore, I charged you not to relent, but to redouble your efforts while discharging your duties. Finally, I wish all invitees journey mercy back to their destinations.”

In his vote of thanks on behalf of the newly promoted officers, newly decorated DCP Isah Garba stated that, “my immense gratitude is to Almighty Allah (SWT) for sparing our lives to witness this memorable occasion. I remained grateful to the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, IGP Solomon Arase (rtd) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) for this opportunity and honour to be promoted today.

“I want to assure the Inspector General of Police on behalf of all the newly promoted Officers of Kano State Police Command that we will remain committed and dedicated to the service of our fatherland; as to whom much is given, much is expected. Finally, may Allah (SWT) bless the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria at large. Long Live Nigeria! Long Live Nigeria Police Force.”