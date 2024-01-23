Kano: Police arrest 12, declare Habibu wanted  over Gaya political clash 

… CP Gumel sets up Peace Accord Committee

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Twelve people are already in police custody over the January 16 political clash between supporters of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) at Kademi community in Gaya Local Government Area, Kano state.

The incident said to have been masterminded by Habibu, now at large, left one Alkasim seriously injured and hospitalized.

Habibu is now on police wanted list as the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who led his management team and journalists to a reconcilliatory meeting at the Palace of Emir of Gaya, His Royal Highness, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya, vowed to ensure the arrest and prosecution of Habibu.

CP Gumel who called for calm among the warring groups, appealed to residents and community leaders to help Police with useful information on how to effect the arrest of Habibu.

Our Correspondent reports that the meeting which lasted for about four hours at Emir of Gaya’s Palace yielded positive results as leaders of the two political parties agreed to follow the path of peace even as CP Gumel has inaugurated a Peace Accord Committee to find lasting solution to the political clash that almost swallowed the peace in Kademi community.

Our Correspondent who witnessed the reconcilliatory meeting at the Emir of Gaya’s Palace on Tuesday reports that the conflict erupted in Kademi community when Habibu identified as a supporter of the NNPP played a music with his MP3 in mockery of the governorship candidate of the APC, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, after the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP.

Habibu’s mockery music drew the wrath of supporters of the APC in the area who attacked him, a dveleopmemnt which drew the anger of NNPP supporters into retaliation.

Our Correspondent gathered that the violent confrontation led to the injury of Alkasim, a supporter of the APC who is now receiving treatment in a hospital within the area.

In his remarks during the reconcilliatory meeting, the Kano police boss maintained that: “We must rise up collectively to secure Kano. It is evident that no state that is more peaceful than Kano.

“No state that has the blessing of population like Kano. Some of its neighbours are not peaceful like Katsina, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba etc. It is only Kano that stands out to be peaceful.

“We acknowledge the fact that people are coming from the insecured areas to Kano in order to find peace. So, we urge you to cooperate to continue enjoying this peace.

“We are here to find the root of the problem and see how to resolve it amicably in order to find lasting solution.

“We are not here to harass anybody. We are here to find solution to ensure that peace return to Kademi and Gaya entirely. We will continue to pursue possible means to ensure that relative peace has come to stay in Kano state.”

In an exclusive interview with our Correspondent, CP Gumel revealed that, already, a Peace Accord Committee has been set up in the area with specific Terms of Reference and seven days ultimatum to proffer Community Solution on the way forward to controlling overzealous characters behind the promotion of insecurity.

CP Gumel told our Correspondent that part of Terms of Reference of the Peace Accord Committee are to find the remote, immediate causes of overheating political tensions in the area, and proffer permanent solutions for the community to adopt and implement for lasting peace to reign.

The Emir of Gaya, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya who condemned the incident, gave a standing order that the Emirate will not condone Village Heads and Ward Heads who failed in the discharge of their duties to ensure peace in their domains.

He threatened to met out disciplinary actions on Village Heads and Ward Heads who allow violence to crop up in their respective communities.

According to the monarch, the inaction of the Ward Heads and some political leaders led to the political clash at Kademi.

The Emir appealed to political leaders to maintain peace and ensure that their followers play politics without bitterness.

