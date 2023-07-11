IGP Receives Report on Intervention Squad , Repositioning Police Mobile Force

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 2:29 pm


DIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode presenting the report to IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, right

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, received the much-anticipated committee report on the repositioning of the Police Mobile Force to strengthen internal security to wit the establishment of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) on Monday, 10th July, 2023, from the Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode.

This report marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the IGP to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the effective management of manpower in the Force.

The IGP had, in his recent address during his inaugural meeting with the Commanders of the Police Mobile Force and other tactical squads, unveiled the establishment of a 40,000 strong Special Intervention Squad, and the withdrawal of PMF personnel from VIP escorts, as well as the shutting down of all unapproved beats to beef up internal security and attain police primary in the internal security architecture.

The IGP who commended the efforts of the Committee has assured that the Force Management Team will peruse, review and emplace modalities for a seamless implementation of its recommendations to improve the overall functioning of the Police Force.

