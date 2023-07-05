UTME:  Mmesoma Ejikeme opens up on three year ban, says it’s unfair 

By Nehru Odeh

Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme, the student at the center of the UTME result controversy has responded to the three-year ban the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, placed on her, following allegation that she forged her UTME result.

Mmesoma said the three-year ban placed on her was unfair as it was not her fault that she printed the results which says she scored 362 out of 400.

Mmesoma made this assertion on Wednesday 5 July while appearing with her father on a Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily. She believes she shouldn’t be blamed for the controversy as she never forged any result.

“It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair,” she said.

The 19-year-old who said she was traumatized In a video released on Tuesday over allegation that she forged her result, claims her “results notification” slip for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination showing a score of 362 out of 400 was printed from the JAMB results portal. But the board argues she is parading a forged result on a template it discontinued in 2021.

JAMB spokesman Fabian Benjamin has earlier said on Tuesday its records indicated the candidate had sent a series of messages to the board’s automated telecoms system, including the results showing an aggregate of 362.

Responding, Mmesoma said the only SMS she sent to JAMB was through its support system: “That’s the only SMS I sent there.”

Asked if she got any feedback, she said: “They didn’t reply. If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’t reply.”

On the claim that she used an Airtel line, Mmesoma replied: “Yes,” but she added she said it was “not through USSD code”.

“The one I checked through the USSD code is the one of 360 (sic) that I saw,” she explained.

Asked if she got any feedback showing her score as 249, she said, “Yes. After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a test message there to know what really happened – the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there.”