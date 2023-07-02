Uzodimma, Sanwo-Olu set up peace committee to reconcile Igbo, Yoruba in Lagos

Sunday, July 2, 2023 8:03 am


 

Govs Hope Uzodimma and Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Determined to end the soured relationship among Igbos and Yorubas in Lagos, Governors  Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have set up a committee to broker peace for them.

Setting up the reconciliation committee was the highpoint of the meeting they had on Friday to seek lasting solutions to the recent raging misunderstanding between the Igbos residing and doing business in Lagos and their Yoruba neighbours.

In a communique issued at the end of a meeting between Lagos State Government and South East Governments,  it was agreed that a peace and reconciliation committee will be empanelled to “settle and douse the increasing tension between the two vibrant groups.”

While Sanwo-Olu endorsed for Lagos State Government, Uzodimma signed for the South East .

The communique further requested the suspension of further demolition at Alaba International market with a review committee “to ensure that no building that is not in contravention is demolished.”

It was further agreed that compensation will be paid for any wrong demolition in Alaba International market, while taxes, rates and demand notice levied on Igbo real estate developers will be reviewed to ensure they are not outrageously prohibitive, punitive and seemingly targeted at them.”

To ensure that such a rift does not reoccur, the communique recommended the establishment of “proper channels of communication and more robust engagement with organised Igbo leadership in Lagos as was the case during the tenures of Governors Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode, which engendered massive Igbo support for them.”

The communique acknowledged that Igbos have nothing against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu and would continue to support them.

Earlier on Thursday, Uzodimma had addressed representatives of Igbos in Lagos where he assured them that he would meet with Sanwo-Olu for quick resolution of the crisis of confidence among them and their Yoruba brothers in Lagos.

 

