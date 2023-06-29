Why hospital seized Olympic boxer Jerry Okorodudu’s corpse

By Nehru Odeh

A Lagos hospital has seized the corpse of Nigeria’s Olympic boxer Jeremiah Okorodudu. Okorodudu passed on on Wednesday at about 7pm while awaiting amputation surgery. He had been battling with foot ulcer that left him bedridden for weeks. He was aged 64.

The hospital authorities seized the corpse of the popular pugilist because of N600,000 debt which was part of his medical bill.

Okorodudu’s wife, Adenike, confirmed the news of his death to The PUNCH.