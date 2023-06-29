Why hospital seized Olympic boxer Jerry Okorodudu’s corpse

Why hospital seized Olympic boxer Jerry Okorodudu’s corpse

Thursday, June 29, 2023 11:18 am


Olympic boxer Jerry Okorodudu,

 
By Nehru Odeh
A Lagos hospital has seized the corpse of Nigeria’s Olympic boxer Jeremiah Okorodudu. Okorodudu passed on on Wednesday at about 7pm while awaiting amputation surgery. He had been battling with foot ulcer that left him bedridden for weeks. He was aged 64.
The hospital authorities seized the corpse of the popular pugilist because of N600,000 debt which was part of his medical bill.
Okorodudu’s wife, Adenike, confirmed the news of his death to The PUNCH.
However, Adenike said the hospital was not willing to release her husband’s corpse until the outstanding N600,000 medical bill is paid.
“He is dead now but we still need to pay N600,000 to get his body out of the hospital,” Adenike said.
Secretary-General, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control and the President, West Africa Boxing Union, Remi Aboderin, also confirmed that the Olympian had passed away.
“It is unfortunate that he died this way, and I am actually lost for words. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.
The Vice President, Nigeria Boxing Federation, Azania Omo-Agege, also told The PUNCH that he sent his wife some money on Tuesday for the hospital bills of the former boxer.
“I just sent them money yesterday (Tuesday). I sent them N100,000 and we were planning for the amputation (of his leg) on Friday, this is very sad,” he said.
Okorodudu represented Nigeria at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games, where he competed in the middleweight category.
He was a gold medallist at the Oluyole 1979 National Sports Festival in Ibadan.
His medical predicament began in 2020 with a boil affliction that affected his mobility. He then had a successful surgery at Dans Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos.
But his health condition relapsed after he was diagnosed with foot ulcer and suffered a stroke.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    FG announces halt to funding professional bodies, councils
    1 hour ago

     Kano Health Commissioner hails Governor Yusuf people-oriented policies
    16 hours ago

    Sex scandal: Growing list of Davido’s baby mamas
    17 hours ago

    Nigeria’ll Experience Peace, Stability, Prosperity, Tinubu Declares at Lagos Eid Prayer Ground
    17 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu gets off to dramatic start
    18 hours ago

    Sterling Bank, SMEDAN To Create Nigeria’s Largest SME Database
    19 hours ago

    Sallah in Sagamu: The Ram Fights
    20 hours ago

    Speaker Obasa Congratulates Sanwo-Olu at 58, Celebrates Gbajabiamila on Birthday