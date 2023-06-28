Sex scandal: More facts on Davido’s affair with Anita Brown emerge 

By Nehru Odeh

Call Anita o, tell am make she come dey go far away, far away

Me I no dey do again – Davido in Assurance

More scathing and undeniable facts that popular singer Davido actually cheated on Chioma and got his American girlfriend Anita Brown pregnant have emerged.

Recall that Brown had earlier squealed that she was pregnant for Davido, but which she later retracted saying her Instagram had been hacked.

However, the American lady has come out again with more facts proving that not only was she in a relationship with Davido whom she met in Dubai in 2017, but is actually pregnant for him.

The US-based lady has taken to social media to to share proof of her pregnancy as well as chats with Davido and his cousin as they pleaded with her to get rid of it.

In the leaked chat, Clarks suggested the idea of paying off Anita, but she refused, and he noted that tests would be carried out to confirm if the baby was for Davido so that they could take care of it as an Adeleke.

In that same string of chats Davido accused Anita of coming into his life to stress him. According to him, instead of her helping him get back fully on his feet, she was only trying to draw him back.

Brown also claimed that they met in Dubai in 2017 and had been in an on-and-off relationship until 2020 when the pandemic hit. She also shared videos of herself at Davido’s show.

Brown also defended herself against allegations that she was dating a married man, saying she didn’t know at the time that Davido was married, adding that his social media page did not look like that of a married man and that blogs in America did not report the news of his nuptials.

“What really kills me is this married man narrative you all are dragging, cut it out. I did not know he was married, on God. Go to his page, does he look like a married man? I’m confused. Rest in peace to the child, people knew about the baby but nobody knew he got married.

“I’m in America, nobody here knew sorry. It’s not on the blogs, it’s not a big thing, if a man ain’t telling me, then I don’t know and I wasn’t checking for it because I’m not looking to get married, I’m not looking for that right now so that wasn’t something that I was in search for, I wasn’t digging up anything like that, so no I didn’t know. I actually found out after the fact and then I found out after the fact that I’m actually pregnant so y’all should cut it out, maybe I’m a fornicator but never an adulterer, calm down,” Brown maintained.

In a video clip, Anita also says she doesn’t know that Chioma is also pregnant, adding that she doesn’t wish her bad and does not want her husband, Davido.

In her words; I didn’t know Chioma was currently Pregnant, I don’t wish her bad, But I am also pregnant with Davido‘ s Baby and I don’t want her Husband Davido”

However fans are currently reacting to Brown’s revelations, saying that there is no disputing the fact that Davido was actually in a relationship with Brown, since he mentioned her name in his hit song, “Assurance”.

“Call Anita o, tell am make she come dey go far away, far away

Me I no dey do again,” Davido sings in Assurance, the song he reassures Chioma of his love for her.

That song goes a long way to prove that Davido and Brown actually met in 2017, a year before that song was released – “Assurance” was released in 2018.

In “Assurance”, Davido is not only affirming his love for Chioma but also saying that Anita (Brown) should go far, far away, as he is no longer interested in that relationship. “Me I no do again,” he sings in Pidgin English.

However, Brown has refused to go away, as she has come out to say not only was she in a relationship with Davido but is currently preganant for him.

And thus also shows that even though Davido asks Brown to go away in that song, Davido never kept to his words as he still kept going to Brown. The end result indeed is Brown’s pregnancy which is irrefutable and undeniable.

And just as the poet Christopher Okigbo sings in his masterpiece, “Labyrinths”, they shall continually go to the well/ until they break their calabashes. Davido continually went to the well (which in this case is a metaphor for Brown), even after his refutal, and has broken his calabash.