Sierra Leone election:  An Uneasy Calm, As Both Leading Contesting Parties Claim Victory

A Hashim/Freetown

There is currently an uneasy calm today Monday, 26 June, 2023, with both incumbent SLPP and opposition APC claiming victory in Saturday’s elections in Sierra Leone.

The SLPP went further to issue a press release, signed by its Sec Gen, Umaru Napoleon Koroma that”…..from preliminary assessment so far, results tabulated in our party tally centres indicate there will be no run off…. The people have spoken overwhelmingly by entrusting President Bio with the nation’s fate for another 5 years…”

The opposition APC , on the other hand, also laid claim to victory. Though the party did not issue an official press release, it’s Presidential Candidate, Samura Kamara, revealed last night that “….despite APC party agents in Port Loko and Western Urban Wellington tally centres were denied full access, I will emerge victorious…” His claim cannot be independently confirmed.

When contacted, the ECSL Chair, Mohammed Konneh declined to comment, stating that “…. official results will soon be out as counting still continues…. We are seriously busy…”

Both party supporters are in celebratory moods in their respective party offices since yesterday, till today.

The whole world watches Sierra Leone, as this year’s elections had the largest international and local observers in the electoral calendar of the country.

There is currently an uneasy peace, people go about their routine businesses. What happens in the next few hours after the results are out, is any body’s guess.

APC Samura Kamara, on his verified tweeter handle, revealed in part that he will not accept…”skewed”.. results …. He went on to reveal that “this is the 3rd assassination attempt on my life…” This, again, cannot be independently confirmed.

Sierra Leone is currently on a slippery slope, awaiting divine intervention, as events unfold…