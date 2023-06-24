Ex-Niger Delta militants vow to defend Dokubo’s claims on oil theft

*Call for review of FG Oil Pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Ex-militants under the aegis of the Niger Delta Special Force, NDSF, have defended Asari Dokubo,the Leader of Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force,NDPVF, on his recent allegations that some members of the Army and Navy aid and abet oil theft in the region and vow to stand by him.

In a press statement issued by Comrade Boniface Abiye, the Spokesman of NDSF, he critcised one Eshanekpe Israel,popularly known as ‘General Israel’,an ex-militant leader who attacked Asari Dokubo for the allegations he made against some members of the military as perpetrators of oil theft.

According to members of NDSF group, they said ordinarily, they ought not to waste their time in joining issues with the self acclaimed “Mayor of Urhobo land”, knowing who is behind or sponsoring the attack; but that it has become necessary to respond as such publication is capable of misleading or diverting the attention of the public from the actual realities as regards the issue of oil theft in the Niger Delta.

According to the group’s Spokesmam, Comrade Boniface Abiye,”For the records, the NDSF completely aligns with the position of Asari Dokubo on the issue oil theft and the military’s involvement in the act”.

However, NDSF says that it is worrisome by ‘General’ Israel’s sudden rise in the defense of the members of military to exonerate them from the crime they are being accused of, forgetting the fact that Asari Dokubo who took the bold step to come up with the revelation knows his territory like the palm of his hand.

Also, the group takes exceptions to the claim that Alhaji Dokubo was jealous and envious of Tantita Security Services, TSS, the Federal Government’s contractor handling the security of oil facilities in the Niger Delta.

The self-styled “Mayor of Urhoboland” and notable ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta had stated in Abuja that Alhaji Dokubo goofed in “his reckless outburst against the Nigerian military and his overview of the security of oil and gas facilities in the region,” saying, Alhaji Dokubo is suffering from acute jealousy and envy for Chief Government Ekpuokpolo alias Tompolo’s Tantita Security Services, TSS, the FG’s contractor currently handling the security of oil facilities in the region.

Abiye stated further it is curious the haste with which Eshanekpe Israel, absolved the military of complicity in oil theft when he said “The Nigerian military may have bad eggs, who deal and wheel in stolen crude, but that, such no longer obtainable since Tompolo took over surveillance of pipelines in the region,” is invariably agreeing with Dokubo’s claim the some members of military aides and abets in the sabotage the nation’s economy in the guise of providing surveillance on oil facilities.

“There was no where during his the visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Asari Dokubo mention the name of Chief Government Ekpuokpolo,alias Tompolo and his pipeline surveillance contract throughout his conversation when he addressed the media”, NDSF said

The group cautioned by this, provocative utterance Israel has deliberately fanned embers out restiveness and unwittingly challenged all former militant leaders in Rivers State to an open confrontation.

“With the likes of His Majesty, King Ateke Michael Tom, Hon.Dr Fara Dagogo, Chief Soboma Jackrich, also known as Egberipapa, and others, who have maintained a peaceful disposition all along to enable Chief Government Ekpemupolo also known as Tompolo who was fortunate enough to had secured the federal government’s surveillance contract, perform his duties within their territory without fear or intimidation of any sort, has thus been misconstrued for weakness of the leaders.

NDSF urged “General” Israel and his to henceforth thread softly within the territorial waters of Rivers State.

Also on the controversial Oil Pipeline surveillance contract,the group stated that because was allowed to execute his job within other territorial waters other than Delta State does not in any way make Tompolo superior to our respected leaders – Alhaji Asari Dokubo, King Ateke Michael Tom, Hon Fara Dagogo, Chief Soboma Jackrich – Egberipapa, Oriemi Hart, and others.

The group ,therefore, call on “President Bola Tinubu to review the current surveillance contract in the Niger Delta, and carve out the areas of Rivers State and give same to Asari Dokubo, His Majesty, King Ateke Michael Tom, Hon. Fara Dagogo, Chief Soboma Jackrich – Egberipapa, Oriemi Hart, and others who will be in charge to coordinate the Rivers wing to avert avoidable crises within the region in the nearest future.

“These leaders are capable of reaching all other sub-leaders within the state for effective distribution of the contracts”.

NDSF emphasized that if it’s appeal is considered and accepted, it will guarantee peace, security and stability of the nation’s economy which is largely dependent on proceeds of Crude oil.exploration.