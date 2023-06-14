 President Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 8:55 pm


AbdulRasheed Bawa, the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was today suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

Bawa’s suspension, according to a statement by the Director, Information, SGF Office, Willie Basse, is to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

The statement reads, “This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

