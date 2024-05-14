Nasarawa APC Denies Speculations About Its Chairman, Aliyu Bello

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 7:15 pm


NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, said its chairman, Aliyu Bello was validly elected at its congress for that purpose. That Party also denied insinuations that the Party boss is working towards the success of his friend, Senator Aliyu Wadada in the 2027 governorship polls. these allegations were punctured during a press conference addressed by the secretary of the Party in the State, Yairus G. Dagusa in Lafia on Monday.

Dagusa said the allegations are baseless and uncalled for. He therefore implored supporters to disregard any insinuation that Alhaji Bello was elected to serve for only six months.  “It must be stated that the State Executive Committee Which His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A Sule Governor of Nasarawa State is a member held a meeting on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, to find a replacement for the State Chairman Dr. John D W Mamman who had been appointed a Commissioner and member of the cabinet of the State Executive Council. The meeting was chaired by Hon. Aliyu. Yakubu Barde, the party’s Deputy. Chairman, then, also the Acting Chairman and monitored by INEC in line with Section 82 (1) of the Electoral Act and in compliance with the provision as enshrined in our party Constitutions as amended 2022. At that meeting, Hon Aliyu Bello was duly elected as the State Chairman of the Party have been[sic] nominated and approved by SEC as a replacement for the then State Chairman Dr. John D W Mamman.” He noted that all procedures had been followed Bello remains the authentic Chairman of the Party and his terms will run in consonance with the provisions of the constitution of the APC

On the rumored moves by the chairman to work for Senator Wadada, Dagusa noted that Bello and Wadada have been friends for over four decades and that their relationship is not tied to political interests. He said the Chairman continues to maintain that his support will only go to card-carrying members of the APC “The relationship has spanned over 44 years as friends and therefore, no amount of politics of bitterness or party differences should impede on this God-ordained friendship. However, we want to assure all and sundry that the Chairman has no intention whatsoever to go against the collective will of the members of the party in preference for Wadada of a different party or, any other person as being speculated.

The Party said although Wadada enjoys a cordial relationship with the APC, and its hierarchy from the state to the Federal level, that relationship has remained personal away from politics, hence the friendship cannot be ended based on the current positions they occupy.

 

 

