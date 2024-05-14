Kano: Governor Yusuf empowers  5,200 women with N50,000 each

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Determined to fulfil his campaign promises on women empowerment and economic development, Kano state Governor, Eng. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Tuesday, empowered 5,200 women from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state with a cash grant of N50,000 to establish small-scale businesses that can enable them to become self-reliant and economically Independent.

The beneficiaries were 200 women from each of the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas of the state, and 100 women from each of the 36 Local Government Areas in Kano hinterlands.

Governor Yusuf, speaking during the Monthly Women Empowerment and Poverty Relief Programme, held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, said his administration is setting aside N200 million every month for the empowerment programme.

According to him, the empowerment programme was designed to create opportunities for women to start their businesses and become self-reliant.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration towards the empowerment of women and youths to become breadwinners in their respective families.

He noted that his administration was aware that small and medium enterprises are part of the major opportunities for women’s economic prosperity, hence the need to provide them with capital to start up their businesses, and ease the burdens on their husbands.

According to him, 5200 women will be empowered with the sum of N50,000 each every month, adding that the beneficiaries will be selected from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Yusuf said his administration holds women in high esteem and honour, promising that more empowerment programmes would be introduced to ensure their welfare and well-being.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the empowerment fund by investing in businesses that can bring profits and strengthen their economic prowess.

Governor Yusuf further hinted that his administration has engaged in the massive renovation of all the General Hospitals across the state in its bid to ensure that the citizens residing in both urban and rural areas have access to good healthcare delivery.

He added that his administration is also providing free maternal care to pregnant women and nursing mothers in the state.