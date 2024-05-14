Kano: Governor Yusuf empowers  5,200 women with N50,000 each

Kano: Governor Yusuf empowers  5,200 women with N50,000 each

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 8:35 pm


Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

 

Determined to fulfil his campaign promises on women empowerment and economic development, Kano state Governor, Eng. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Tuesday, empowered 5,200 women from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state with a cash grant of N50,000 to establish small-scale businesses that can enable them to become self-reliant and economically Independent.

The beneficiaries were 200 women from each of the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas of the state, and 100 women from each of the 36 Local Government Areas in Kano hinterlands.

Governor Yusuf, speaking during the Monthly Women Empowerment and  Poverty Relief Programme, held at Coronation Hall, Government  House, Kano, said his administration is setting aside N200 million every month for the empowerment programme.

According to him, the empowerment programme was designed to create opportunities for women to start their businesses and become self-reliant.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration towards the empowerment of women and youths to become breadwinners in their respective families.

He noted that his administration was aware that small and medium enterprises are part of the major opportunities for women’s economic prosperity, hence the need to provide them with capital to start up their businesses, and ease the burdens on their husbands.

According to him, 5200 women will be empowered with the sum of N50,000  each every month, adding that the beneficiaries will be selected from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Yusuf said his administration holds women in high esteem and honour, promising that more empowerment programmes would be introduced to ensure their welfare and well-being.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the empowerment fund by investing in businesses that can bring profits and strengthen their economic prowess.

Governor Yusuf further hinted that his administration has engaged in the massive renovation of all the General Hospitals across the state in its bid to ensure that the citizens residing in both urban and rural areas have access to good healthcare delivery.

He added that his administration is also providing free maternal care to pregnant women and nursing mothers in the state.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (left); Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti (middle); and Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu (right); during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in Eleme Local Government Area 2 hours ago

    We inherited huge debt to contractors from past Administration – Gov.Fubara 
    The Federal Executive Council meeting in progress, top, and Lagos-Calabar Superhighway 13 hours ago

    FG now to link Sokoto-Illela-Badagry road with Lagos-Calabar Superhighway
    Gunmen 13 hours ago

    Osara abduction: KGSG confirms the rescue of 6 more students
    The Nasarawa State  APC Chairman,  Aliyu Bello 15 hours ago

    Nasarawa APC Denies Speculations About Its Chairman, Aliyu Bello
    16 hours ago

    Controversy Trails the Appointment of First-Class Chief of Takum 
    R-L: Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund, Hajiya Fatima Shinkafi, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe during the official launch of Nigerian minerals Resource Decision Support System Software in Abuja on May 14, 2024 18 hours ago

    Alake Seeks Senate Support for Exploration Funding
    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State2 21 hours ago

    We are partners in progress, Uzodimma tells National Christian Pilgrims Commission
    IBEDC 21 hours ago

    Court jails 3 for tampering , disconnecting and damaging IBEDC electrical installations