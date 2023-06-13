Polaris Bank Partners Goge Africa to take Customers on a Caribbean Cruise

Polaris Bank has announced an exciting and available opportunity for its customers and prospects seeking a remarkable intercontinental holiday experience tagged: Cruise the Caribbean with Polaris Holiday Loan.

The Bank said it was thrilled to invite its valued customers and prospects to explore the world in style and luxury with a term loan offer for an unforgettable intercontinental holiday cruise in Partnership with Goge Africa.

Speaking on the holiday offer, Nduneche Ezurike, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communication, said “at Polaris Bank, we understand the importance of creating cherished memories and exploring new horizons. We believe that our customers deserve the experience of discovering exotic destinations, immersing themselves in different cultures, and enjoying the unparalleled adventure of an intercontinental holiday cruise”.

He added: “With our specially designed Polaris Term loan programme, customers can now fulfill their dreams of embarking on an extraordinary journey across continents. Whether you envision strolling along pristine beaches, marveling at breathtaking landscapes, or indulging in cultural experiences that will leave you breathless, our term loan provides you with the financial flexibility to make your dreams, a reality.”

The holiday adventure which kicks off from April 28, 2024, will take customers and prospects through the sun-kissed Caribbean islands, visiting enchanting destinations such as Florida, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Haiti. From April 28, 2024 to May 5th, 2024, interested individuals and fun seekers will immerse themselves in the vibrant cultures, pristine beaches, and crystal-clear waters of these tropical paradises.

With N1.8m, interested individuals could finance their dream cruise which has now been made easier than ever with Polaris Personal Term Loan (Holiday Loan. Interested customers and prospects are encouraged to take advantage of this amazing opportunity to explore the Caribbean by securing their spot on the biggest and luxurious WONDER OF THE SEAS Cruiseliner.

The Bank further explained that with N400,000 upfront payments, interested individuals and holiday makers could reserve a cabin. To make the booking process even more convenient, Polaris offers a Holiday Loan on VULTe or through a USSD code *833 00# to get started and enjoy instant disbursement and flexible repayment options. The services are available to both SME and individual customers, allowing everyone to cruise with peace of mind.

Adventure seekers and interested individuals are advised to seize the opportunity to cruise the Caribbean and escape to a world of adventure and relaxation. “Book your cabin now with Polaris Personal Term Loan (Holiday loan) and set sail on the journey of a lifetime”, the Bank encouraged the public.

Polaris Bank is re-defining banking products that meet the needs of individuals and businesses. The Bank was adjudged Digital Bank of the Year 2021 and 2022.

