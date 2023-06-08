Troops destroy illegal bunkering site in Ibaa community, Rivers

Troops destroy illegal bunkering site in Ibaa community, Rivers

Thursday, June 8, 2023 11:04 am


Rear Admiral Eugennio Ferriera,Joint Task Force,Commander South-South, Operation Delta Safe,OPDS, leading troops to the destruction of illegal oil bunkering site in Ibaa community in Emohua local government area of Rivers.

*No hiding place for criminals, illegal oil artisanal refining–JTF Commander 
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Joint Task Force,JTF, South-South, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) led by Rear Admiral Eugennio Ferriera, today, Wednesday June 7, destroyed illegal oil bunkering site at Ibaa community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State.
During the operation, Rear Admiral Eugennio Ferriera vowed that there will be no hiding place for criminals and any saboteur of critical national assets.
The Commander OPDS who was on a farmiliarization visit to the Land Component and 6 Division Nigerian Army, further stated that there would be zero tolerance for any act that would impede on the JTF OPDS from actualizing it’s mandate.

illegal oil bunkering site in Ibaa community in Emohua local government area of Rivers.

He called on criminal gangs to take advantage of the non-kinetic approaches opened by the federal government and earn legitimate means of livelihood or meet their Waterloo in the hands of troops.
Our Correspondent reports that Ibaa, Obele,Rumuekpe and Rundele are communities notorious for illegal oil bunkering and cult gangs who are constantly into criminal activities always fighting for territorial controls.
Recall could be made that Dr. Chidi Lloyd, Chairman of Emohua local government area recently declared one suspected kidnap kingpin and illegal oil thief wanted for dead or alive and placed a N2 Million bounty to paid to whoever can give information for his arrest.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Olisa Agbakoba as Zero to Ability Genius
    Rauf Aregbesola: Minister of Interior 2 hours ago

    Without God, Tinubu, Buhari, I’m nothing- Aregbesola says, seeks forgiveness
    4 hours ago

    There was a man called John Jerry Rawlings
    5 hours ago

    Ekiti boosts road infrastructure
    5 hours ago

    World Bank rates Ekiti high on effective implementation of intervention programmes
    5 hours ago

    The Essential Fred Onyeoziri (1941-2023)
    Yahaya Bello 5 hours ago

    Gov Bello sets up committee on third Kogi vasity
    Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio: asked to be proactive in the inauguration of the board 5 hours ago

    Akpabio and his vision for 10th Senate