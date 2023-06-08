Troops destroy illegal bunkering site in Ibaa community, Rivers

*No hiding place for criminals, illegal oil artisanal refining–JTF Commander

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Joint Task Force,JTF, South-South, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) led by Rear Admiral Eugennio Ferriera, today, Wednesday June 7, destroyed illegal oil bunkering site at Ibaa community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

During the operation, Rear Admiral Eugennio Ferriera vowed that there will be no hiding place for criminals and any saboteur of critical national assets.

The Commander OPDS who was on a farmiliarization visit to the Land Component and 6 Division Nigerian Army, further stated that there would be zero tolerance for any act that would impede on the JTF OPDS from actualizing it’s mandate.

He called on criminal gangs to take advantage of the non-kinetic approaches opened by the federal government and earn legitimate means of livelihood or meet their Waterloo in the hands of troops.

Our Correspondent reports that Ibaa, Obele,Rumuekpe and Rundele are communities notorious for illegal oil bunkering and cult gangs who are constantly into criminal activities always fighting for territorial controls.

Recall could be made that Dr. Chidi Lloyd, Chairman of Emohua local government area recently declared one suspected kidnap kingpin and illegal oil thief wanted for dead or alive and placed a N2 Million bounty to paid to whoever can give information for his arrest.