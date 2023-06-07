KGSG to apprehend vandals of radio station

Kogi state government has vowed to apprehend hoodlums that vandalized the Ochaja booster station of the State Broadcasting Corporation.

This was made known after ministry officials led by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, and the Director General of the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, Alh. Ojo Oyila Ozovehe, paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the station to ascertain the level of damage at the broadcast station on Tuesday.

The Ochaja radio station, Ankpa Local Government was attacked in the night of Monday as broadcast equipment and other valuables were either carted away or destroyed by the vandals. The station has since been off air.

Fanwo stated that Governor Yahaya Bello has directed security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book to serve as deterrent to possible future occurrence.

He said security agencies are receiving useful intelligence to aid their investigations as the Divisional Police Office in Egume is working round the clock to apprehend the perpetrators.

He added that “Government is, however, committed to returning the station back on air as soon as possible.

“As we thank the Royal Father of the host community for his concern over the unfortunate incident, we call on communities where government infrastructure are located to ensure safety of the infrastructure as vandalization of such assets slows down the pace of progress.”