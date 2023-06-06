Lagos Law firm  battles five Insurance companies over breach of contract

Akin Kuponiyi

A Lagos law firm, A.O.S.Practise, alongside,a property development, Company Aribisala Properties Limited, have slammed N486.5 million on five Insurance companies and National Insurance Commission over alleged breach of contract.

The defendants in the suit filed before a Lagos Federal high court as first to sixth defendants respectively are NATIONAL INSURANCE COMMISSION,NEM INSURANCE PLC, CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC,CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC,TANGERING GENERAL INSURANCE PLC AND CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC.

In a statement of claim filed before the court against the six defendants by the Principal partner of A.O.S. Practice Chief Ajibola Aribisala SAN leading six other lawyers,on behalf of the Plaintiffs,the plaintiffs stated that,they retained the services of an insurance broker,Hogg Robinson Nigeria Limited as their insurance Broker to source for the best insurance policy to suit their needs.

Sometime in March 2015, the insurance Broker informed the Plaintiffs that the Nem Insurance had approached it with the desire of being the Plaintiffs’ Insurer.

The Insurance broker, noting the continual renewal of the license of the insurance companies as insurers by the National Insurance Commission held out the five Insurance companies as suitable underwriters to the plaintiffs

Subsequently, the Insurance Broker provided the Plaintiffs with the Nem Insurance quotation for a most suitable policy to ensure that the Plaintiffs’ assets were well protected.

Following provision of the Nem Insurance’s Policy to the plaintiffs which will provide suitable protection for their assets, the Plaintiffs purchased and paid the Insurance Premium provided by the Nem Insurance and the other four insurance companies as Co- underwriters.

For six years the plaintiffs held the policy and consistently paid the premium charged by Nem insurance for a renewal of the policy on an annual basis, for the six years up until 2021the plaintiffs paid the premium due to the insurance companies without any incident warranting a claim.