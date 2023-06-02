Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat Second Term Inauguration Services Hold Friday, Sunday

Friday, June 2, 2023 9:38 am


File photo. L-R: Wife of the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu

…Cultural Carnival on Saturday

A special Jummat and Interdenominational Church Services will be held to mark the inauguration for a second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

The two services, which are part of the 11-day inauguration programme, will be held simultaneously in the five divisions of Lagos State – Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe – on Friday and Sunday.

A cultural display has also been scheduled to hold at the Agege Stadium, on Saturday to celebrate Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy who were both sworn in on Monday.

The swearing-in was witnessed by thousands of Lagos residents at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan. Millions watched live on television and social media.

The post-inauguration Jummat Thanksgiving Service, which is scheduled for Day Nine, will hold simultaneously at the five divisions’ Central Mosques in Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

The inauguration will be rounded off with a church service, which will be held simultaneously across the five divisions on Sunday.

The church services billed for Day 11 will hold at Archbishop Vining Memorial Anglican Church, Ikeja; Freeman Methodist Cathedral Church, opposite Oba’s Palace, Badagry; Methodist Church, Ikorodu; Cathedral Church, Marina, Lagos Island; St. Patrick Anglican Church, Epe and Christ The Light Chapel, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Carnival will be a display of various cultural activities from the five divisions of Lagos to the delight of all the participants and guests.

 

