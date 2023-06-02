NLC to FG: Revert to old petrol price or we go on strike Wednesday

All has not been heard about the increase in the price of petrol which has created negative multiplier effects in the country. Today the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) gave the Federal Government an ultimatum to revert to the old price of petrol or face an industrial action by Wednesday next week.

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC, issued the ultimatum on Friday after a National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his May 29, 2023inaugural address said the era of fuel subsidy “was gone.”

As if on cue, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC), on Wednesday, realeased a price chart, putting the lowest band at N488 for Lagos State and the highest at N557 for Borno, Kano, Yobe and Jigawa States.

Now, the NLC said the Federal Government had until Wednesday next week to revert to the old price of N185 or face an industrial action.

Ajaero said if the ultimatum was not met, the industrial action would “be followed by protests across the country.”