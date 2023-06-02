NLC to FG: Revert to old petrol price or we go on strike Wednesday

NLC to FG: Revert to old petrol price or we go on strike Wednesday

Friday, June 2, 2023 4:09 pm


Joe Ajaero

All has not been heard about the increase in the price of petrol which has created negative multiplier effects in the country. Today the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) gave the Federal Government an ultimatum to revert to the old price of petrol or face an industrial action by Wednesday next week.

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC, issued the ultimatum on Friday after a National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his May 29, 2023inaugural address said the era of fuel subsidy “was gone.”

As if on cue, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC), on Wednesday, realeased a price chart, putting the lowest band at N488 for Lagos State and the highest at N557 for Borno, Kano, Yobe and Jigawa States.

Now, the NLC said the Federal Government had until Wednesday next week to revert to the old price of N185 or face an industrial action.

Ajaero said if the ultimatum was not met, the industrial action would “be followed by protests across the country.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Tension in Enugu as Labour Party Legislators-elect Express Fear over Their Lives
    1 hour ago

    Why Access Bank Created French Desk
    2 hours ago

    NAHCON’S ‘New Road’ to Makkah
    3 hours ago

    The Confusion around Petrol Subsidy
    3 hours ago

    The secret to my success as a footballer – Erling Haaland
    George Akume: apologises to APC in Benue 3 hours ago

    The President’s Men! Akume appointed SGF, Gbajabiamila confirmed as Chief of Staff
    4 hours ago

    Sterling Bank Declares Bounty at 61st AGM
    6 hours ago

    New Commander -in Chief! “Submit your blueprint urgently,” Tinubu orders security agencies