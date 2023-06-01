Tinubu’s presidency, fulfillment of destiny – Oba of Benin

Thursday, June 1, 2023 4:56 pm


File photo. Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, received Tinubu and Oshiomhole during the campaigns

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Monarch, HRM, Oba Ewuare II, has described the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th President as a fulfillment of destiny.

He stated this in his congratulatory letter to the President Tinubu, on behalf of the Royal Court of Benin, Benin Royal family and the good people of Edo State.

The Monarch in a statement on Thursday, by his Chief Press Secretary to the Monarch, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, assured that Tinubu will excel as President and fulfill his mandate to Nigerians.

According to him, “Your swearing-in ceremony as the 16th President of this great country was as a result of fulfillment of destiny, the people’s will and, wish of God Almighty who made it possible to assume the mantle of leadership.

“From your antecedent, we have no doubt, we have no doubt that you will excel in this position and fulfil your mandate to Nigerians.”

Oba Ewuare II however charged Tinubu to give more opportunity to youth development.

“We however plead with your Excellency to give more opportunity to youth development in the country,” Oba Ewuare II said.

He prayed to God Almighty and his Ancestors to grant the Nigeria leader the enablement to pilot the affairs of the nation.

