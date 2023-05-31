Former TETFund Boss Emerges Kano SSG

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The former Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Mr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi has been appointed as the the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kano state.

The state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, who made the appointment also appointed Shehu Wada Sagagi as Chief of Staff.

Dr. Farouq Kurawa emerged Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, while Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo was appointed the Chief Protocol .

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, retained his position as Chief Press Secretary (CPS)

Also, the Governor has dissolved members of Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board and appointed new ones.

A Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, made available to journalists on Tuesday, indicated that Alhaji Yusuf Lawan was appointed the new Chairman , while Alhaji Laminu Rabi’u emerged as the new Executive Secretary.

Other new members of the Board include Shiek Abbas Abubakar Daneji , Shiek Shehi Shehi Maihula, Amb. Munir Lawan- Member, Shiek Isma’il Mangu, Hajia Aishatu Munir Matawalle and Dr. Sani Ashir.

“The appointees are expected to takeover the affairs of the board immediately to ensure successful 2023 Hajj operation,” the statement added.