Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at exactly 10 .40 mounted the podium to take the oath of office as the President of Nigeria.

Chief Justice Kayode Ariwoola was there to administer the oath.

Muhammadu Buhari, Oluremi Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu and others mounted the dais to witness the exercise.

After that, Buhari proceeded to hand over the national and armed forces flags to Tinubu.

Details later