Seun Kuti’s lawyer, Olumide-Fusika, to address media on client’s detention

Monday, May 15, 2023 3:10 pm


Seun Kuti . Credit: The Gavel

Seun Kuti Afrobeat musician and son of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti allegedly slapped a policeman on Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday. For that, the Inspector General of Police, Akali Baba, ordered his arrest. This morning, he turned himself over to the State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa and is being detained by the Lagos State police command, Ikeja, Lagos.

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika in a telephone conversation with Gavel International on Monday afternoon promised to address the media in his at Alausa, Ikeja on the case.

Seun Kuti

Kuti’s detention was also made known in a post shared by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his Twitter page on Monday.

He said “Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative.

“He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved”.

