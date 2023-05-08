Presidential election tribunal adjourns sitting to Wednesday May 10

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani

which started sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja today to hear matters brought before it challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, has adjourned to Wednesday, May 10.

Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Plateau State Governor and Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, were present in the court

is sitting at the Court of Appeal. Apart from Tsammani, other panel members include Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, and Justice Abbah Mohammed.