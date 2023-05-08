Presidential election tribunal adjourns sitting to Wednesday May 10

Presidential election tribunal adjourns sitting to Wednesday May 10

Monday, May 8, 2023 3:21 pm


 

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani
which started sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja today to hear matters brought before it challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, has adjourned to Wednesday, May 10.

Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Plateau State Governor and Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, were present in the court

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani
is sitting at the Court of Appeal. Apart from Tsammani, other panel members include Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, and Justice Abbah Mohammed.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    The Word “Reconciliation”, Inserted into Reports of Obi’s Visit to Me Inappropriate
    3 hours ago

    Commendations As OSSAP-SDGs Delivers Two Hospitals in Kwara Communities
    4 hours ago

    Obi, Lalong, others in court as election tribunal begins pre-hearing in Abuja
    5 hours ago

    Why Nigeria must join BRICS
    7 hours ago

    Tinubu inheriting a civil war situation that needs rebuilding, recovery – Evah
    7 hours ago

    The Putin pivot
    8 hours ago

    Proudly Lagos; humbly Lagosian
    10 hours ago

    At last! Buhari to commission Dangote Refinery on 22 May