Obi, Lalong, others in court as election tribunal begins pre-hearing in Abuja

As the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal commenced the pre-hearing of the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25, 2023, presidential election, in Abuja, on Monday, May 8, Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Plateau State Governor and Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, and others were present in the court

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani

is sitting at the Court of Appeal. Apart from Tsammani, other panel members include Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, and Justice Abbah Mohammed.

There was a heavy presence of security operatives at the court premises and road leading to the court on Monday, May 8.

Justice Tsammani-led’s panel, as reported by The Star, announced that it would commence its pre-hearing session with three petitions.

They are the petitions by Action Alliance (AA) marked: CA/PEPC/01/2023; Action Peoples Party (APP) marked: CA/PEPC/02/2023; and Peter Obi and LP marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023.

‘The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the APC as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with 6,984,520 votes, while Obi garnered 6,101,533 votes to occupy the third position.

Atiku, Obi, and other political parties, however, filed petitions to challenge the outcome of the presidential poll.’