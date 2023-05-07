Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff: El-Rufai Opens Up

Sunday, May 7, 2023 8:01 am


When Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State addressed newsmen in Gombe on Saturday, he debunked the rumours of him jostling to become Chief of Staff in President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that El-Rufai was in the state to inaugurate the construction of 550 housing units and Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) Service Centre.

He described the reports on the different portfolios being assigned to him and published on national dailies as “mere speculations”.

El-Rufai, as Daily Trust also put it, noted that being in government was not the only way to contribute to Nigeria’s development, saying even if he was not in government, he would remain committed to the progress of the country.

“I have not had that discussion with the president-elect and I don’t like to speculate.

“I read in the newspapers all kinds of portfolios assigned to me but you know, I am a committed Nigerian.

“I want to see my country make progress and whatever I can do to contribute to the development of the country, I will do it.

“But, I don’t have to do it working in government. Everyone who is working either in the private sector or civil society is contributing.

“There is not just one way to contribute to the country and I will never stop working for Nigeria’s progress,” he said.

The governor said upon leaving office in the next 22 days, he would take a break but be available to provide advice, where needed, on how to move the country forward.

“I will be in the private sector, not any chief of staff. I will take a break and advise people like Governor Inuwa Yahaya if they need it,” he said.

On Tinubu’s presidency from May 29, El-Rufai said Nigerians would not regret voting for the president-elect, stressing that better days were ahead of Nigerians under Tinubu.

 

